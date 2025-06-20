Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6,357.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 411,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

