General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3%

GIS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

