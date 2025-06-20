Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $554.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

