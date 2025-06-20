Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

