Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 297,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,092,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,196,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 838,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

