Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

