Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

