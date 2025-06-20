Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

