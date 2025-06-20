Thomas (Tom) Reardon Purchases 160,000 Shares of Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,720.00 ($64,103.90).

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

