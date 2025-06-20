John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

