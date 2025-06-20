Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

