DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. FCF US Quality ETF makes up about 3.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,342,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,017 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

FCF US Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8%

BATS:TTAC opened at $68.68 on Friday. FCF US Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $692.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

FCF US Quality ETF Company Profile

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

