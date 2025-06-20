Hays (LON:HAS) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.85). 10,309,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,966,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.95).
Hays Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -209.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.74.
About Hays
