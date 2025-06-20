Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

