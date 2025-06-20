Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $979,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.36 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

