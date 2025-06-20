Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $157,575.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $157,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,321.40. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Bobby Riley sold 4,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $126,225.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $418,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

