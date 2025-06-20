United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 903 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $143.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

