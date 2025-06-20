Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,138.68. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $177.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

