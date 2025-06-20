Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day moving average is $286.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

