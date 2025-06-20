Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VCSH opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

