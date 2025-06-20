ERn Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

