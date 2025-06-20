Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

