Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 47,752 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.