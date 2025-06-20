Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 259.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

