Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of URA opened at $37.77 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.