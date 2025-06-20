Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of URA opened at $37.77 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
