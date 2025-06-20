Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.68.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of DECK opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

