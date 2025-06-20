Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock worth $156,638,174 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.