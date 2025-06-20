3,309 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.