Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

