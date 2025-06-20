Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,868 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,779,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

