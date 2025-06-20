SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

