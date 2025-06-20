Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PSF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.