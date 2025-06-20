Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $547,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

