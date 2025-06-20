The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TRV opened at $264.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

