United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,691 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.29. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

