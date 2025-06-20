United Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,981,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RWL opened at $101.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

