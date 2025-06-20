United Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIV. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIV opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

