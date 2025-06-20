Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

