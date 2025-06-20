Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 764 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mplx were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,917,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,876,000 after buying an additional 235,977 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

