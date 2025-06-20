ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ARM were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $146.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 194.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 4.08.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

