Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

ROP opened at $555.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

