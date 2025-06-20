Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 385,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 178,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Commerce Resources Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

