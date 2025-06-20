Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7%

FIX stock opened at $498.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

