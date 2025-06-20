Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,228,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average daily volume of 258,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

