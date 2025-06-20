Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

