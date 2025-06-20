Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 27.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

