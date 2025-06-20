Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 27.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.