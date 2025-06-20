Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 113,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 66,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

