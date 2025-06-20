Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 2,613 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 105,360.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.1102 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

