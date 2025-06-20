Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,862.50

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,862.50 ($25.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,433.86 ($19.31) on Friday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,425.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,412.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £79,303.77 ($106,792.04). 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

