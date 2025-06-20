ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $220,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,928.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

